Storms Threat This Evening

Strong & isolated severe storms possible through the first part of the night. Areas of fog into Thursday morning with more storms by the afternoon.
By Curt Olson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Storms have developed along the cold front that is now just beginning to move into parts of northern & western Maine. A few strong and even isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible. Main hazard will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small size hail. The severe threat will be mostly north & west of the Interstate and will last until 8 PM. A few stronger storms will still be possible after sunset but will be quickly dying out. The rest of the night will have partly cloudy skies with lows that will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s. Areas of dense fog will also be possible. Behind the cold front, dew points will quickly drop into the 50s for most locations by Thursday morning. This will be short-lived as dew points return into the 60s by the Thursday afternoon.

Thursday will have a mix of sun & clouds. Another front will move through during the afternoon and will bring the chance for showers & storms across far northern & western locales. Once again, an isolated threat of severe storms will be possible. Wind, hail & heavy rain will be possible. Places like Bangor and coastal areas should remain dry. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

A better chance of widespread showers & storms will be possible on Friday. Highs area expected to be in the 70s. For the weekend, Saturday looks to be the best day as there will be a mix of sun & clouds. An isolated threat for a shower or storm does exist. A better chance of showers & storms will be on Sunday. Showers will linger into Monday morning.

Later next week, conditions look to be trending drier and less humid.

TONIGHT: Threat for storms ends after sunset. The rest of the night will have partly cloudy skies with locally areas of dense fog. Lows ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 60s with light & variable winds.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 70s & 80s. Scattered storms will be possible over northern & western locales. Dew points will briefly drop into the upper 50s in the morning before jumping back into the 60s & 70s. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s. Humid.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with isolated showers & storms. Highs in the 70s & low 80s. Humid.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humid.

MONDAY: A few showers in the morning. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s & 80s. Humid.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers & storms with highs in the 70s and 80s. Humid.

