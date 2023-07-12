9 Maine soldiers deploy to support Army Cyber Command

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Nine soldiers from Maine’s 146th Cyber Warfare Company will deploy to Georgia this month to support the Army Cyber Command for a year.

The Army Cyber Command works to defend army networks.

They also protect the nation from cyber attacks.

1st Lt. Nathaniel Allen Maine’s 146th Cyber Warfare Company says they train their soldiers year-round on offensive and defensive capabilities when it comes to cyber warfare.

While they can’t disclose the details on their current mission, Lt. Allen says the advancement of technology can be a positive and a negative.

He says email is the biggest concern for compromises.

“In 2018 or 2019, there was an FBI stat that 94% of compromise at a business level was through email. And it’s not clicking on those links or clicking on those emails that, like, hey, you want something? Please enter your password. That’s the biggest way people get caught is through phishing, and that’s the biggest factor that we have problems with, and that’s why that that level of security is so important as understanding at the user level. Hey, this doesn’t look right, let’s not open it,” Lt. Nathaniel said.

Maine is home to Detachment 2 of the company, with the remainder of the unit assigned to the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

