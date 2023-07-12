Sen. Angus King is back in the U.S. after NATO summit in Lithuania

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King is back in the U.S after his trip to Lithuania for the NATO Summit.

He met diplomats and world leaders, and received updates on Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

King says his meetings were positive and that NATO is more unified and stronger than ever thanks to the unprovoked actions of Vladimir Putin.

His says the first good news during the summit was Turkey’s agreement to stand aside and accept the admission of Sweden into NATO.

But, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed frustrations about Ukraine’s path to NATO membership.

King says after Zelenskyy met with President Biden, he lessened his rhetoric.

“I understand President Zelenskyy’s frustration, too. He’s in a, you know, a huge crisis where his people are being bombed, civilians are being bombed, hospitals, schools. They’re in a real shooting war. And he wants to move forward with NATO membership as soon as possible. On the other hand, I think President Biden is right, and other members. By the way, it’s not just the United States. Other members have reservations about a short term admission of Ukraine to NATO,” Sen. King said.

King says putting Ukraine on a fast track for NATO membership could prolong the war with Russia.

King visited Ukraine in January and met with Zelenskyy to pledge his support for Ukrainian democracy.

