Rhode Island man arrested for high speed chase across Maine, 6 others arrested

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT
Maine (WABI) - A Rhode Island man who police say was involved in a high speed chase Sunday was arrested again Monday for stealing a vehicle.

According to the Brewer Police Department, 21-year-old Charles Chambers was stopped for a traffic violation when the officer discovered chambers had active bail conditions, a suspended license, and was driving a stolen car.

The officer also learned Chambers had been arrested for his role in a high speed chase Sunday.

Police say he stole the car shortly after being released from custody.

Chambers was arrested again and charged with unauthorized use of property, violating conditions of release, and operating without a license.

And the high-speed chase that Chambers was involved in went through several towns and ended with six people in custody.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull over an SUV in Hermon for speeding, but the vehicle took off toward Bangor and went up Route 2.

The Lincoln Police Department says as the chase neared them, they set up spike strips in Enfield to stop the vehicle.

Police say that’s when all the people in vehicle took off toward the woods, but eventually, all were found and taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office say the SUV was stolen out of Rhode Island and two of the people in the car were missing juveniles from that state.

Four adults, including Chambers, who’s from Rhode Island, are facing a number of charges including unauthorized use of property.

The two juveniles were eventually placed into DHHS custody.

