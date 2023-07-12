Penobscot County holds career fair to fill public service openings

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County opened their doors Wednesday to educate the community on what public service career opportunities are available.

Those from the county’s Sheriff’s Office and regional dispatchers were present to teach the ins and outs of working at the dispatch center or county jail. Onsite interviews and tours were also being offered.

There are job openings in several departments, making for positions that cover a variety of skills.

This includes an opening for corrections officers at the Penobscot County Jail and public safety emergency dispatchers at the Penobscot Regional Communications Center. They’re also hiring for roles like cooks, transports, and hairdressers for the jail.

“I don’t think people realize that this is a career, it’s not just a job. You can definitely make a career for yourself with limited school and we do all the trainings,” comments Penobscot County Jail administrator Capt. Chris Boulier about the jobs’ requirements. “We just have a lot of opportunities for young people and all ages, so we’re very hopeful.”

As for the importance of offering public service jobs to those living in the communities they will be assisting, Capt. Boulier says, “It would be nice to have a career opportunity in your backyard.”

The fair was from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 97 Hammond Street in Bangor.

If you are interested but were unable to attend, find full job descriptions and application instructions on the Penobscot County’s website or by calling (207) 942-8535, ext. 2200.

