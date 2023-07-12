Officials: Berwick man killed in shooting forced his way into home

BERWICK, Maine - A man will not face charges after authorities say the deadly shooting at his home was self-defense.

Berwick Police were called to the home on School Street on May 13. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Christopher Utt and 41-year-old Edward Badeau with gunshot wounds inside a bedroom.

Utt, the homeowner, survived but is still recovering from his injuries. Badeau was taken to a hospital in Dover, where he later died.

According to police, Badeau had gone to Utt’s home on the morning of the shooting and discharged a gun in the air multiple times after getting out of his car.

Badeau allegedly forced his way into the home before exchanging gunfire at the entrance of Utt’s bedroom.

On May 15, a medical examiner ruled Badeau’s death a homicide.

After being reviewed by the Maine Attorney’s General Office, officials determined Utt shot Badeau in self-defense.

He will not face prosecution.

