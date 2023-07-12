Medical examiner releases cause and manner of Brooklin couple’s deaths

BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - The state medical examiner’s office has released the cause of deaths of a well-known Brooklin couple who were found dead in their home earlier this month.

Autopsies show William Cohen, 75, appears to have shot his wife Pamela Cohen, 71, before shooting himself.

Both died by gunshot wounds to the head.

Her death has been ruled a homicide and his death has been ruled as suicide.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on the East Road on the afternoon of July 2. That’s when they found their bodies.

Bill Cohen was the chair of the Brooklin Board of Selectmen. He was also a familiar face on television during the Ice Storm of ‘98 as the spokesperson for Bangor Hydro.

He also served as a spokesperson for the former Verso mill in Bucksport and Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

If you or someone you know needs help or is experience a crisis, resources are available at 988 or 988lifeline.org.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.