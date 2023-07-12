Maine’s Kellen Tynes earns spot on Canadian U23 National Team

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Kellen Tynes will be representing his country.

Tynes was named to the Canadian U23 National Team that is set to compete in GloblJam 2023 this week.

Last season, the Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native led the NCAA with 98 steals and 3.27 steals per game.

Tynes was the first Black Bear to ever win America East Defensive Player of the Year, and he made it to the semifinals for the national honor.

