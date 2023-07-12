Lobster Layover: Sen. King treats colleagues to Maine delicacy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sen. Angus King treated his colleagues to a Maine delicacy on Tuesday.

His office says that once the Senate trip to the NATO Summit in Lithuania concluded, King and his colleagues flew back to resume Senate business on Wednesday.

But they had to make a stop to refuel in Maine.

That could only mean one thing: a lobster layover at the Bangor Aviation’s International Terminal.

King’s office worked to have the dinner ready for everyone onboard when they arrived.

