The Grand celebrates 85 years in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - One spot Ellsworth is celebrating a big birthday Thursday!

The Grand is turning 85 Thursday, and you’re invited to a celebration!

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be food, a dessert auction, and even a showcase of performances.

The Grand’s Community Relations Manager, Ashley Terwillinger said, “What’s really neat about The Grand is most people don’t realize it wasn’t actually built to be a theater with live events and such. But, it actually turned that way after a few years. And now, we have all sorts of community events. We have live theater, we have music concerts, we’ve had magicians. We’ve had people who rent it out for events, everything kind of happens. This is the hub of Ellsworth.”

