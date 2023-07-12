The Grand celebrates 85 years in Ellsworth

The Grand celebrates 85 years in Ellsworth
The Grand celebrates 85 years in Ellsworth(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - One spot Ellsworth is celebrating a big birthday Thursday!

The Grand is turning 85 Thursday, and you’re invited to a celebration!

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be food, a dessert auction, and even a showcase of performances.

The Grand’s Community Relations Manager, Ashley Terwillinger said, “What’s really neat about The Grand is most people don’t realize it wasn’t actually built to be a theater with live events and such. But, it actually turned that way after a few years. And now, we have all sorts of community events. We have live theater, we have music concerts, we’ve had magicians. We’ve had people who rent it out for events, everything kind of happens. This is the hub of Ellsworth.”

For more information, you can go to their website, or check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Jenkin’s Beach in Dedham
Dedham summer hot spot is closed for the season, but not for good
Trenton Butterfly Gardens is hosting a Butterfly Festival on Saturday, July 15 from 3-5 p.m. at...
‘Butterfly Festival’ coming to Trenton
Pretty Things: Bridesmaid Bouquet
Pretty Things: Bridesmaid Bouquets
Pretty Things: Bridesmaid Bouquet