City officials advise to turn outdoor lights off as browntail moths emerge

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year again. When Browntail moths emerge from their cocoons to lay their eggs.

To combat the nuisance they bring, the City of Bangor has issued a public safety announcement to have people turn off outdoor lights between 9 p.m. and midnight, when the moths are most active.

This announcement only applies to lights at personal residences, not city or streetlights.

Thankfully, the moths are not as dangerous as the Browntail caterpillars. They do not have the same toxic hair that causes a rash.

Officials say, however, that the residue can still be on leaves or outdoor places that remain dry.

“One of the main reasons why people should try to mitigate attracting Browntail moths to your yard is because those moths are going to make more caterpillars,” explains Maine Forest Service entomologist and Browntail Moth Program Leader Tom Schmeelk. “So, more moths mean more eggs that are laid on those trees, and then there will be more caterpillars that will be affecting you next seasons.”

Some may think it is helpful to attract the moths to lights and use water buckets or other methods to kill them. However, it usually falls flat due to the fact that male Browntail moths are the ones who go to light. The female moths who continue the population, as Schmeelk explains, hang back on foliage. So, it is better to avoid attracting them at all.

Even if the caterpillars are gone for now, Browntail moths can still cause reactions to some and be a general nuisance.

Be sure to turn off outdoor lights and remain vigilant to protect yourself and your neighbors from unwanted flying furry visitors starting families in your yards this summer.

Next season, you’ll be grateful you did!

