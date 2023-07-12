‘Butterfly Festival’ coming to Trenton

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - More than 600 mayors and local governments across the country are taking action to help monarch butterflies.

With the help of the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors’ Monarch Pledge, the town of Trenton is also taking action.

Last year, the town started their own garden with the help of Barbara Acosta.

She is the coordinator of Trenton Butterfly Gardens.

“It used to be that I gardened for me and my family. I wanted it to look pretty, a nice big lawn, and I wanted lots of beautiful colors,” said Acosta. “But I didn’t realize that when we do that, we’re bringing in exotic species that our Maine insects cannot benefit from. The best thing we can do is to diversify our own gardens, and that’s what I did at my house, and you can do it, too.”

According to the U. S. Department of Agriculture, one out of every three bites of our food including fruits, veggies, and even coffee is created with the help of pollinators.

More than 80% of the world’s flowering plants need a pollinator to reproduce.

No matter where you live, you can help important pollinators.

“You want to plant milkweed for the monarchs because it’s critical for them as well as a diversity of other nectar-producing native wildflowers,” Acosta explained.

Trenton Butterfly Gardens is hosting a Butterfly Festival Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Trenton Town Office. There will be a parade, children’s activities, and live monarch butterflies.

Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their best pollinator costumes.

The Butterfly Festival will be fun and educational. You will get to learn about butterflies, bees, and other pollinators and how you can create a welcome habitat for them in your own yard.

“It’s absolutely free,” said Acosta. “You can give a donation. We’ll also have a limited number of bee headbands if you forget your costume, so first come, first served!”

