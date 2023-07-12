Bangor City Council approves $77,000 in ARPA funds for two local organizations.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Councilors have approved $77,000 in ARPA funds that will benefit two local organizations.

The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter will receive $10,000 for its Diversion Program.

The council also approved another proposal from the shelter, but they opted to use a Community Development Block Grant for the $10,000 request for the shelter’s warming center.

$67,000 will go to Eastern Area Agency on Aging to combat food insecurity.

The council also elected to gather more information before deciding on application requests from Penobscot Community Health Care, the Maine Multicultural Center, and Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness.

Two of those requests are over a million dollars.

“For 2.7 million, I’d much rather see a presentation by the applicant on that project in much greater detail before providing that level of funding,” said Councilor Jonathan Sprague.

The Penobscot Community Health Care application request is for about 2.8 million dollars.

The Maine Multicultural Center requested just under $71,000

And Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness requested about $1.25 million.

The full council still needs to approve at their next meeting the two ARPA funding requests that were granted Tuesday night.

