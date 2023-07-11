Whoopee Wagon finds a home in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new sweet spot is coming to town!

Whoopee Wagon Bakery will open in Bangor in a few weeks.

“I have been working since 2017. I have been baking out of my home. I tried the food truck thing, and it just wasn’t for me. I definitely need to have a space where I should be able to cook and keep things going. It just comes natural to me to bake and make things. I’ve never been in school for it. Just...ever since I was little, I’d be cooking in the kitchen with my grandmothers, and my mom, and my dad. We’ve always done a lot of homemade everything,” said Christina Thomas, owner.

Now, she’s bringing homemade to Hammond Street, with whoopie pies, brownies, yeast rolls, cake pops, hot cocoa bombs, and more.

With 100 different flavors at her disposal, there’s something for all tastes.

The wagon will also have other homemade goods from local artists.

“I try to support as many small businesses as I can. So, out there is going to be seven to 10 other vendors, and they have everything from freeze dried foods, to sublimation cups, to the old crochet dish cloths that our grandmothers used to make, to a young 16-year-old girl that does hair scrunchies and popsicle holders,” said Thomas.

As Thomas works to check off the final boxes, she’s looking forward to bringing the Whoopee Wagon to the neighborhood.

“I’m super excited because I used to work at the bakery that was downtown called Cake Concoction, so I’m used to having to fill a big storefront and make sure things are ready for the next day and all of that, so I’m ready for that again. Opening day’s July 29. We’re gonna have a grand opening that day. August 1, it will be full time, Tuesday through Saturday, seven in the morning to 5:30. But, if you look in the window and see my lights on in the morning, the muffins are ready, and I’ll have coffee out ready to go, hot chocolate out. I make my hot chocolate homemade from scratch,” said Thomas.

For more information, visit the Whoopee Wagon on Facebook.

