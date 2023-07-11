Skowhegan company manufacturing original 1901 Maine flags

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - What’s old is new again when it comes to the Maine state flag.

A retro design inspired by the original version is popping up everywhere -- from homes to hats, and soon, license plates.

TV5 visited a factory in Skowhegan that’s proudly turning the clock back to 1901.

Maine Stitching Specialties in Skowhegan manufactures a wide variety of items, none more recognizable than the American flag.

“This factory has made American flags for over 30 years. It’s a small business. It’s not a huge business, but we really take a lot of pride in that,” said Julie Swain, CEO, Maine Stitching Specialties & 1901 Maine Flag.

About six years ago, owners Bill and Julie Swain decided to add another product: a 1901 original Maine flag. Turns out, they were on to something.

“It’s actually a really fun business! We sell different products such as hats, trucker hats and whatnot. And we can’t keep them in stock. They’re awesome. People love them,” Julie said.

1901 Maine Flag isn’t the only business going retro, but Swain says what sets them apart is their attention to detail.

“I love this image! I love this tree because to me, it looks like a pine tree. It has the brown roots. It has the green limbs that actually look like pine limbs, pine bows,” she said.

Swain hopes Maine’s elected officials are paying attention to those details, too.

In 2025, Maine plans to begin issuing new license plates with a design inspired by the original flag. Drivers will have the option to choose a plain version instead.

“If I were to say anything to the people in charge, I would ask them please stay true to the original flag. Look at that design and come up with a tree that looks like that and that really represents Maine,” Swain said.

Then there’s the topic of the official state flag. Maine voters may soon get to decide whether to keep the current design or restore the original version.

Swain says she sees both sides of the debate.

“What’s neat about it is it’s part of our history, so I think it’s a win-win. Even if we don’t have it as our current flag, it’s such a great part of our history that it’s nice to wear it and represent Maine,” she said.

