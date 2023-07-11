Rain Tapers Early This Morning, An Isolated Shower or T’storm Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will lift northward through the region today. Steady rain associated with this low will move to our north by mid-morning today. The remainder of the day will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with the best chance for some sunshine being over areas south and west of Bangor. An upper-level disturbance is forecast to cross the state this afternoon giving us the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon but overall the chances look very minimal and most areas will likely stay dry through the afternoon hours. Highs today will be seasonable with temperatures in the 70s to near 80° this afternoon. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping back to the low to mid-60s for most spots. We’ll likely see some patchy dense fog tonight too.

A hot and humid day expected Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs topping off in the 80s to near 90°, warmest inland. Those temperatures combined with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s will lead to heat index values around 90° in spots. As the cold front approaches, we may see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon as well. Clouds will be on the increase during the day Thursday. An upper-level disturbance is forecast to move through during the afternoon and may trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on its way through. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. A few disturbances are forecast to move through the state on Friday through the weekend. These disturbances will give us a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday, Saturday and Sunday. None of the days look like washouts but showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day and could produce very heavy rainfall at times too. Temperatures for Friday through the weekend will be in the 70s to around 80°.

Today: Morning showers ending early then partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs between 71°-79°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 59°-65°. Light south/southwest wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Highs between 82°-89°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

