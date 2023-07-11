Portland Enterprise worker killed after being hit by truck

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A worker was killed following an incident at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Portland Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the Enterprise’s vehicle service facility on Westbrook Street around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say 34-year-old Antonio Baptista-Tampini was hit by a pickup truck driven by a 55-year-old man from South Portland.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified and was called to the scene.

Portland Police are investigating; however, no charges have been filed against the driver of the truck at this time.

