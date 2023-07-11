Portland Enterprise worker killed after being hit by truck

Officials say 34-year-old Antonio Baptista-Tampini was hit by a pickup truck driven by a...
Officials say 34-year-old Antonio Baptista-Tampini was hit by a pickup truck driven by a 55-year-old man from South Portland.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A worker was killed following an incident at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Portland Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the Enterprise’s vehicle service facility on Westbrook Street around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say 34-year-old Antonio Baptista-Tampini was hit by a pickup truck driven by a 55-year-old man from South Portland.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified and was called to the scene.

Portland Police are investigating; however, no charges have been filed against the driver of the truck at this time.

OR, Maine (WABI) - A worker was killed following an incident at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Portland Monday afternoon.8575.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Bangor City Hall
Emotions run high during Bangor City Council meeting
MGN police lights
3 killed in Paris Crash worked at Oxford County summer camp
Eastern Area Agency on Aging, Good Shepherd Food Bank, and other hunger-relief organizations at...
Food distribution at The Rock Church in Bangor
Maine’s next governor could get a raise