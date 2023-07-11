Portland Enterprise worker killed after being hit by truck
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A worker was killed following an incident at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Portland Monday afternoon.
Authorities were called to the Enterprise’s vehicle service facility on Westbrook Street around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
Officials say 34-year-old Antonio Baptista-Tampini was hit by a pickup truck driven by a 55-year-old man from South Portland.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified and was called to the scene.
Portland Police are investigating; however, no charges have been filed against the driver of the truck at this time.
OR, Maine (WABI) - A worker was killed following an incident at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Portland Monday afternoon.8575.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.