Police say Bangor man charged with OUI hit cruiser, caused chase

Kareem Stokes
Kareem Stokes(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is in custody after police say he hit an officer’s cruiser and sped away Monday night.

Kareem Stokes, 25, has been charged with criminal OUI.

Police say they got a call about an altercation between a woman and a man on Lincoln Street near Third around 11:30.

The witness told them the man drove away in a gray truck which they later located on Main and Buck Streets.

Police says when the officer stopped behind the truck, it backed up and hit the police cruiser and sped off down Buck Street after they told him to stop.

They pursued Stokes to I-395 and then onto I-95 north.

They say he exited onto Hammond Street and then got back on I-95 south after making a U-turn.

State police also helped with the chases and Stokes eventually stopped on the interstate.

They say he fought with officers attempting to arrest him, but he was eventually taken into custody.

Stokes was charged with operating under the Influence, eluding, resisting arrest, and four separate misdemeanor traffic infractions. He was later charged with theft after police say it was discovered that the truck Stokes was driving was stolen.

Stokes is being held at Penobscot County Jail on $1,000.

