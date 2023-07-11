Maine Farmington’s Abby Minott reacts to winning NAC Woman of the Year award

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine Farmington’s Abby Minott became the third-straight UMF student-athlete to win the North Atlantic Conference Woman of the Year award.

She’s been on the UMF President’s List four times and participated in UMF’s track and field Relay for Life fundraiser three times (WABI/UMF)

She spoke about what the accomplishment means to her after a career spanning two seasons as track and field captain, volunteer work, and a 4.0 grade-point-average at graduation.

“I’m so grateful. I’m super honored to have my name added to the list of some really incredible Beavers before me to win this award in the past couple years. When I came into UMF in 2020, I think my biggest goal was to just hunker down, go all in, give 100%, and enjoy every single second that I spent on the track. That’s exactly what I did, and it paid off,” said Minott.

Minott is attending Springfield College (Mass.) to earn her Master’s degree in Athletic Leadership.

She will be a graduate assistant coach for the track and field team there.

She hopes to coach or be an athletic administrator after graduating.

