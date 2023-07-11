Maine DHHS proposing removal of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for workers in health care facilities

One of many patients to receive the first of two shots for the vaccine today.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is proposing the removal of the COVID-19 vaccine from the list of required immunizations for workers in health care facilities.

State officials say the vaccination requirement achieved the intended benefits of saving lives and limiting the spread of the virus in Maine during the height of the pandemic.

The department filed the proposed rule change with the Secretary of State on Tuesday based on available clinical data about COVID-19.

The Department of Public Safety’s Maine Bureau of Emergency Medical Services will present information to the Board of Emergency Medical Services at their board meeting in August.

The Department says it will partner with Maine health care providers to encourage voluntary vaccination of health care workers and residents.

DHHS expects the rule to be published next Wednesday and to adopt the rule following public comment by the end of 2023.

