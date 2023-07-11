Lubec man accused of killing girlfriend indicted for arson

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lubec man accused of killing his girlfriend last January has been indicted on arson charges.

Police say 67-year-old Paul Deforest murdered 58-year-old Eva Cox and her body was found in the trunk of a car near their home on Jim’s Head Road.

He was later arrested in Virginia.

Now a grand jury has indicted DeForest on criminal solicitation arson charges.

The charges say he tried to get someone to commit or help him commit arson.

The Bangor Daily News reports after DeForest was transferred to Hancock County Jail last December, he allegedly approached another inmate about committing arson. They say it wasn’t clear what he wanted to set on fire and court documents have been impounded.

DeForest is being held without bail in Washington County Jail.

