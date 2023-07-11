Information from 11 million patients may have been taken in breach, HCA Healthcare says

The Nashville-based health care operator said it discovered the breach July 5, which affects...
The Nashville-based health care operator said it discovered the breach July 5, which affects patients at facilities in 20 states.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hospital and clinic company HCA Healthcare reported Monday that it believes a breach has compromised the information of about 11 million patients.

The Nashville-based health care operator said it discovered the breach July 5, which affects patients at facilities in 20 states: Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

The affected facilities are listed on the incident information page.

A list of patient information, including “patient name, city, state, and zip code; patient email, telephone number, date of birth, gender; and patient service date, location and next appointment date” was posted on an online forum by an unknown person, the company said.

The information seems to have been taken “from an external storage location exclusively used to automate the formatting of email messages,” HCA Healthcare said.

The company noted that the leaked information doesn’t appear to contain clinical information, payment information or other sensitive information such as Social Security numbers.

Patients who receive suspicious or potentially fraudulent communications, such as invoices or payment reminders, should contact 844-608-1803 to confirm the legitimacy of the message.

Law enforcement has been notified of the breach, the company said, and it has contacted advisors to help in the investigation.

In response to the breach, HCA Healthcare said it has blocked access to the storage location that was suspected to have been compromised and is working to contact patients to provide support and additional information. It said it plans to offer credit monitoring and identity protection services as necessary.

It has also created a dedicated web page to keep its patients informed.

The breach isn’t expected to disrupt the company’s day-to-day operations, HCA Healthcare said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse,...
A grand jury sworn in Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
No winner in Monday Powerball drawing; jackpot now $725 million
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules