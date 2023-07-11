Hot & Humid Wednesday. Isolated Severe Threat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure has lifted to our northeast. An associated trough has now started to move through central & eastern communities. A few showers & storms have fired off along the front and will quickly fizzle out after sunset. The rest of the night will have mostly clear skies with locally areas of dense fog. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be our warmest & brightest day of the extended forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Dew points will be hitting the low 70s giving it a tropical feel and will also make temperatures feel a few degrees warmer. By midafternoon, a cold front will begin to move from west to east. There will be enough instability to fuel the potential for isolated severe storms.

Greatest threat for severe storms Wednesday afternoon will be from the Foothills towards the coast. (WABI)

The best window will be from 3-8 PM over parts of central & eastern Maine. Main hazards will be heavy rainfall & strong wind gusts.

Wednesday afternoon will have a threat for severe storms that could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. (WABI)

The threat of any storms will quickly come to an end after sunset and the rest of the night will have mostly clear skies, lows in the 50s & 60s and areas of fog. Behind the cold front, dew points will quickly drop into the 50s for most locations by Thursday morning. This will be short-lived as dew points return into the 60s by the afternoon.

Thursday will have a mix of sun & clouds. A weak disturbance will move through during the afternoon and will bring the chance for showers across far northern & western locales. Places like Bangor and coastal areas should remain dry. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

A better chance of widespread showers & storms will be possible on Friday. Highs area expected to be in the 70s. For the weekend, Saturday looks to be the best day as there will be a mix of sun & clouds. An isolated threat for a shower or storm does exist. A better chance of showers & storms will be on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers come to an end early. The rest of the night will have mostly clear skies with areas of fog. Lows range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s with a light & variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s & 80s with a few spots at 90°. A cold front will bring an isolated severe risk with wind & heavy rain being the main concern. Humid. SW winds 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 70s & 80s. A passing shower or two will be possible over northern locales. Humid.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s. Humid.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with isolated showers. Highs in the 70s & low 80s. Humid.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humid.

MONDAY: A few showers in the morning. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s & 80s. Humid.

