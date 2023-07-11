Healthy Acadia holds Keep The Moms Moving Challenge

Keep the Moms Moving 24-hHour Challenge
Keep the Moms Moving 24-hHour Challenge(Healthy Acadia)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) -Keep The Moms Moving!

That’s the name of Healthy Acadia’s 24-hour challenge that started Tuesday at 5 p.m and goes until 5 p.m on Wednesday to raise funds to help Safe Harbor Recovery Home for Women and Children.

The home in Machias is for women recovering from substance use disorder.

During the challenge, they hope to raise $1,500 to keep their van on the road.

They say having reliable transportation is essential for their residents and their children.

The van was donated by Downeast Community Partners a couple of years ago to help them get to places like the grocery store, bank, school, treatment and more.

All the money raised will help with regular maintenance like oil changes and new tires.

You can donate at healthyacadia.org or call 667-771 ext. 210.

