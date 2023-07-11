Governor Mills signs a historic budget that would establish paid family leave in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills signed the supplemental budget into law Tuesday.

“if we want to build a stronger, more prosperous state, we have to invest in our greatest asset, Maine people,” Governor Janet Mills said.

Included in the 445-million dollar budget is 25-million dollars in start-up costs for a new paid family and medical leave program, making Maine the 13th state to have one.

“When that measure takes effect a few years from now, it would make it easier for people to balance work with life’s unexpected challenges, like caring for a sick child or an aging parent,” Mills said.

The program will be funded through a payroll tax split between workers and employers and capped at one percent of wages.

The budget package also includes investments in housing, child care and establishes a modernized business incentive program which Mills says will better reflect the needs of our economy.

“This program would attract businesses to move here, come here, or expand here by providing a tax incentive for every worker those businesses train,” she said.

Senator Rick Bennet of Oxford says the business incentive was made possible due to Republican priorities, and so were tax breaks for retired Mainers.

“Very important for our seniors going forward. We want to be a state that welcomes seniors and says we don’t want to tax your income which is often limited and fixed,” Bennet said.

Because the budget did not receive a two-thirds majority in legislature, it will go into effect in 90 days instead of immediately.

Bennet says a big reason for that was partisan differences when it came to the paid family leave bill.

“I think the version that is ultimately passed is better, but still, the cost was kind of high and the benefits were particularly rich relative to other states, and I thought we should have started with something more modest,” Bennet said.

But, he says there are some elements in the budget that show bipartisan efforts.

“All the people in this building, clearly the Democrats in the majority had a heavier weight into the final product, but there are some marks here that the Republicans can point to, too,” he said.

