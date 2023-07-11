Foreclosure auction for Orrington trash processing plant postponed

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The foreclosure auction for the trash processing plant in Orrington has been postponed.

The auction for Penobscot Energy Recovery Company, or PERC, was supposed to take place on Wednesday but has been moved to Aug. 9.

According to the Keenan Auction website, the still-operational power plant and waste processing system includes 12 buildings.

It was built in the 1990s to service municipal solid waste across eastern, central and Midcoast Maine.

There is no word on why the auction was postponed.

