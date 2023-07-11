Emotions run high during Bangor City Council meeting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Emotions ran high at the Bangor City Hall during a public meeting on July 10.

Many citizens came to voice frustrations with the city council’s decision process regarding ARPA Funds.

The city council provided applications for organizations to submit funding requests earlier in 2023, however, as discussions progressed, local organizations including the Bangor Firefighters Union felt as if officials were leaving them behind after enduring daunting adjustments including the pandemic.

A substantial group of Bangor Firefighters crowded the city council chambers to plead with officials to listen to them because circumstances are getting harder when it comes to providing services to the community.

“We are one of the lowest paying departments in the state and we’re on the second highest call volume in the state with last year being record setting at 12,000 runs,” said Jared Willey, President of Bangor Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 772.

“Members are burnt out, underpaid, overworked, undervalued. The council has a great opportunity to do something about that, to let us know that they’re watching us, to let us know that they understand what we’ve gone through and what we’re going through and that they have our backs.”

Many firefighters came forth to the podium to share their own stories and struggles, but mostly urged council members to consider all organizations in need.

According to the agenda, only one organization is on the verge of approval for funds, however, nothing is final and officials have not yet decided on how to distribute the funds.

