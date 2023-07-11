Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There are more travel options coming to Bangor.

Allegiant announced on Tuesday a new nonstop route to Southwest Florida.

Beginning Nov. 16, flights will go between Bangor International Airport (BGR) and Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) in Florida with one-way fares as low as $70.

For more information, visit Allegiant’s website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.