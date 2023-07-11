All-Star football players preparing for Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - It’s almost time for the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic.

The 2023 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic kicks off on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Don Roux Field in Lewiston (WABI)

Since 1990, the game has helped raise money for the Shriner Children’s Hospitals for advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions.

“It’s a ton of high school guys playing their last games, so there’s more intensity, and it’s more fun and relaxed at the same time. It’s a group of guys who know it’s their last game. We just want to go out one more time and play a nice game of football,” said Isaac Hainer, Mattanawcook Academy safety.

“I love football. I played football for 13 years. It’s been the light of my life. It’s also awesome to get to know your opponents and people you haven’t met in different degrees of football,” said Collin Crouse, Houlton offensive lineman.

They’re on a crash course to get on the same page this week before the game.

“We learn the plays together. We talk and run the plays during practice. I have to thank the coaches a lot for bonding experience and also the capability for us to learn these plays this fast,” said Crouse.

“We’ve got a lot of different schemes on the back end. There’s a lot of shifting and communication from the secondary. Obviously, it’s different because it’s guys you’ve never played with before. The communication come with time, but so far we’ve looked really good. We’ve communicated really well on the back end, so I think we’ll be able to adjust to anything they have,” said Hainer.

The players are excited to represent their communities while supporting Shriner Children’s Hospitals.

“It feels awesome. I’m very proud to be selected to this game, especially to represent Aroostook County. Not many football teams get noticed. I’m very proud to be here. Our hard work, determination, and sportsmanship we’ve shown on the football field (has gotten us here), I believe that. Also, the fundraising we did for the Shrine, we all did amazing at. I think that definitely qualifies all of us,” said Crouse.

“I think each individual player on our team understands that the game is bigger than them, and the cause is even bigger than the game. We’re all here, not just to play one more game of football, but to support kids that don’t ever have the chance to play a game of football,” said Hainer.

This last chance to put on the pads is sure to be special.

“Obviously, high school football was fun. We won games, won some playoff games, put up some good numbers, won a few awards. With this game, we’re never going to play a football game that has more meaning than this one,” said Hainer.

“This game is going to be the most memorable out of any of the games I’ve ever played,” said Crouse.

