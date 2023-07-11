$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Fort Kent

(WABI) - If you were in Fort Kent and bought a Powerball ticket recently.....listen up.

A $50,000 winning ticket for Saturday night’s drawing was sold at Paradis Family Supermarket.

But with that said the grand prize of $725 million is still up for grabs as no one won Monday night.

If someone buys the winning ticket, they will have the option to get $366 million in a one-time cash payout instead of the full $725 million over time.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is the seventh-highest in the history of the game.

For those who can’t wait until then, Mega Millions has a drawing Tuesday night

According to the company’s website, its estimated jackpot is $480 million.

