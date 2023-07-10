Police investigating homicide in Madison

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - State Police say the death of a man in Madison over the weekend is considered a homicide.

Authorities say around 8pm Saturday, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded to Madison to assist the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office with a death.

Police say 57-year-old Mark Trabue of Anson was found dead inside his vehicle.

His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for an autopsy.

The office ruled Trabue’s death a homicide.

The cause of death is not being released.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public and that more details will be made available when appropriate.

