Officials give important safety tips when participating in water activities

Lifejackets help save lives(WJHG)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MAINE (WABI) - Officials want to remind people of some important safety tips when those of all ages head out to swim, fish, or participate in any activities on the water.

They say having a life jacket on when swimming at any age and any skill is always recommended.

Maine Game Warden RIck Oullette says even the most experienced swimmer can benefit from a life jacket.

He says there is a lot of water in Maine and countless places to swim.

You never know when you may have a medical event or any other emergency situation in the water.

”If you have an incident in the water, a medical event or something does happen, when you are in over your head, it’s an unforgiving environment. So, you know, it’s always good to try to have something around or swim with other people that are close. You know, and if you’re not a strong swimmer, have something you can grab.”

Many spots like rivers, streams, ponds, and the ocean can be deep and have strong currents.

Oullette said if you find yourself being pulled under to not panic because that can make the situation worse.

He also suggests never going alone and to always have a spotter.

