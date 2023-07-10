Maine’s next governor could get a raise

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s governor has not gotten a pay raise since the 1987, with the salary stuck at $70,000 ever since.

Democratic Representative Bill Bridgeo sponsored the bill to raise it to $125,000, which the House and Senate approved by acclamation during the session that ended last week.

“Maine’s governor’s salary is far and away the lowest of the 50 states,” Bridgeo said in an interview on Monday. “Even at $125,000 a year, there will still be 38 states that pay their governor more than Maine does.”

By comparison, in neighboring New Hampshire, the governor earns $145,000. In Vermont, it’s $185,000.

Maine’s governor earns little more than the median income, which is $54,200, according to ADP.

A number of state employees, including cabinet commissioners and judges, are paid more, as are many county commissioners and school superintendents.

When he served as city manager of Augusta until two years ago, Bridgeo earned $140,000 -- double what the governor makes – while Portland’s new city manager now earns almost triple, $205,000.

Bridgeo said, “We don’t want the governor’s position to be the exclusive realm of the wealthy.”

His bill would also increase the governor’s annual expense account from to $30,000 to $40,000.

“It’s a 7 day a week, 365-day, 24 hour a day job. it’s a tremendous amount of responsibility,” Bridgeo said. “If you were to compare the governor’s responsibility to any number of corporate CEO’s or people like the hospital executives in Maine or the university presidents -- or you pick the category -- you would find it’s grossly underpaid.”

If Governor Janet Mills, who has not announced a position on the bill, allows the raise to become law, she won’t benefit from it, because under the state constitution, it can take effect only for the next governor.

