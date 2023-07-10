Maine infielder Quinn McDaniel drafted by San Francisco Giants

The Marshwood graduate went in the fifth round, 153rd overall
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine infielder Quinn McDaniel was drafted in the fifth round of the MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants.

The Marshwood graduate went in the fifth round, 153rd overall
The Marshwood graduate went in the fifth round, 153rd overall(WABI/Maine Athletics)

The Marshwood graduate went 153rd overall.

McDaniel helped the Black Bears win the America East Championship in 2023 while starting all 53 games, hitting 16 home runs and 14 doubles, stealing 32 bases, and landing on the All-Conference First Team.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

The Courageous Steps Project has strived to support children and young adults with various...
3rd Annual Courageous Steps Project Golf Scramble tees off at Penobscot Valley Country Club
She’s been on the UMF President’s List four times and participated in UMF’s track and field...
Maine Farmington’s Abby Minott wins NAC Woman of the Year
Businesses impacted by Peach Jam
Maine United loses Peach Jam E16 Championship to Nightrydas Elite 58-50
Newport’s Cooper Flagg scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the victory
Maine United defeats PSA Cardinals, 63-60, to finish Peach Jam pool play undefeated