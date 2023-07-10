Maine infielder Quinn McDaniel drafted by San Francisco Giants

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine infielder Quinn McDaniel was drafted in the fifth round of the MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants.

The Marshwood graduate went in the fifth round, 153rd overall (WABI/Maine Athletics)

McDaniel helped the Black Bears win the America East Championship in 2023 while starting all 53 games, hitting 16 home runs and 14 doubles, stealing 32 bases, and landing on the All-Conference First Team.

