Maine Farmington’s Abby Minott wins NAC Woman of the Year

She’s been on the UMF President’s List four times and participated in UMF’s track and field Relay for Life fundraiser three times
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The NAC Woman of the Year Award is staying in Farmington.

Bath’s Abby Minott is the third-straight winner from UMF.

She served as track and field team captain for two of her three seasons.

Minott won two Scholar Athlete of the Year Awards, one from the NAC and one from Beaver athletics.

She’s been on the UMF President’s List four times and participated in UMF’s track and field Relay for Life fundraiser three times.

