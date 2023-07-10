Heavy rain Monday evening, overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system moving up the coast is bringing heavy rain to New England. Rain is already falling in far western Maine and it will continue to push east through the day. Eastern and northern areas will see the rain later this evening and overnight. Western Maine could pick up around 2-4″ of rain while the Bangor region, eastern and northern Maine is looking at 0.5-1″.

Rainfall through Tuesday morning (WABI)

The rain will taper off through Tuesday morning. A stray shower is possible Tuesday afternoon, otherwise expect clouds to begin to clear into the evening.

An area of high pressure will briefly move in on Wednesday. The day will start off with lots of sunshine. It is also going to be hot and humid. Inland areas may see showers and severe thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. A front will stall just to our west on Thursday and Friday, so isolated showers are possible on Thursday with showers and storms on Friday.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few showers. Rain across western Maine. Highs 65-79°. East 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of heavy rain. Lows 58-65°. East wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain in the morning in eastern and northern Maine. Otherwise Mostly cloudy in the morning with clouds clearing in the afternoon in evening. Isolated afternoon shower possible. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Variable wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms developing inland. Some storms could be severe. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. South wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

