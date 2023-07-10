Heavy Rain & Flash Flood Threat Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure over southern New England will continue to lift northeast in our direction. This will bring heavy rainfall across parts of central, western & northern Maine overnight. This is the same low that produced heavy rainfall, flash flooding and significant road washouts to parts of Connecticut, Vermont & New Hampshire last night & this morning that produced flash flooding and significant road washouts.

We will see the threat of flash flooding across parts of northern & western Maine overnight. Rainfall rates of 1-2″ an hour will be possible. On top of that, our soil is already saturated and will help to increase the threat along with smaller rivers & streams already running close to capacity. A big concern is that this will be occurring at night and if you are travelling it will be hard to see at night with the heavy rainfall and you could come across a washed-out road.

Heavy rain tonight combined with saturated soil will result in the potential of flash flooding. Greatest threat will be towards our west. (WABI)

Rain across parts of western & southern New England will spread across the Pine Tree State overnight. The Bangor region will not see any rainfall until closer to midnight. Locations from Bangor south & east will see the lowest risk of flash flooding, but still tropical downpours will be possible. Some areas of fog expected along the coast with lows that will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Heavy rain expected overnight with some rainfall rates of 1-2"+ per hour. Rainfall totals will be highest over the north & west. (WABI)

Heavy rainfall will still be exiting the Crown of Maine by sunrise Tuesday. The rest of the region will still have a few light showers & clouds. By Tuesday afternoon, the clouds will start to break apart across far western locales with some Downeast areas expected to stay in the clouds all day. This will result in temperatures ranging from the low 80s where there will be sun to the upper 60s where more clouds will be present.

Expect a drier pattern by the middle part of the week as both Wednesday & Thursday will have the chance for a few passing showers but will overall be dry. Wednesday is expected to be our warmest & brightest day of the extended forecast. It will be warm and humid as highs range from the upper 70s to close to 90°. By Thursday there will be a few more clouds in the mix with highs only in the 70s & 80s.

Towards the end of the week there will be more chances for showers & storms. The good news is that it will not be a washout and outdoor plans should be fine, just plan for the chance of passing showers.

TONIGHT: Heavy rainfall with flash flooding a possibility. Lows in the low to mid 60s with areas of fog. SE wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few showers early in the morning. Some clearing to the west by the afternoon. Highs range from the upper 60s Downeast to the low 80s west. SE wind 5-10 mph & humid.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s & 80s with a few spots close to 90°. A passing shower or two will be possible. Humid.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 70s & 80s. A passing shower or two will be possible. Humid.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Humid.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s. Humid.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humid.

