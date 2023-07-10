Food distribution at The Rock Church in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On this cloudy day, things are looking bright at The Rock Church in Bangor.

Eastern Area Agency on Aging, Good Shepherd Food Bank, and other hunger-relief organizations are reaching out to make the community aware of the Commodity Supplemental Food Program that provides food boxes to hundreds of Maine families

With food insecurity on the rise and money getting tighter, Mainers are finding help through food distribution locations like this one at The Rock Church.

Christopher Hill, Director of Development for Eastern Area Agency on Aging, says with 1600 families already in the program, there is still a need out there

We spoke with him about why people should get involved and how to get into the program.

“We are really about not only living a long life, but living a long meaningful life, and we want to be able to help you do that and, you know, whatever we can do to help take some of that financial burden off of your plate, to be able to provide staples in your cupboard that you no longer have to purchase yourself and you can get some of that help so that you are able to make ends meet at the end of the month.”

If you or someone you know is interested in getting in to the food program, you can call Eastern Area Agency on Aging at 941-2865, extension 167, to start the process.

