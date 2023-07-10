FBI arrests man in Augusta for distributing fentanyl

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - On Friday, the FBI arrested a man at a gas station for distributing controlled substances.

According to an affidavit filed at the U.S. District Court in Bangor, Alvaro “Santos” Annover Moreta Arias was arrested at MD’s Market on 240 Riverside Drive on Friday afternoon.

Arias is charged with possession and intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to the complaint, the FBI had been tracking Arias through a cellphone he used to connect with buyers, who were confidential sources set up by the FBI.

Arias allegedly sold substances to them between May and June, including 500 grams of fentanyl on more than one occasion.

Augusta Police Department tells us they made the car stop for the FBI, and a Kennebec County Sheriff k-9 team was brought in for support as well.

The complaint says the K-9 detected the presence of controlled substances on the driver’s side of Arias’ car which led officers to find 92 grams of powder cocaine, 474 grams of fentanyl and 452 grams of methamphetamine.

The case is now with the U.S. Attorney’s Offices.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

