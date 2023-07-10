Carmel Road North in Newburgh blocked off as over 180 lose power

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Carmel Road North in Newburgh has been blocked off by the Carmel and Newburgh Fire Departments.

Versant Power also reports over 180 customers are without power in that area.

A Versant Power truck was seen by a TV-5 crew being let through the roadblock.

A Northern Light Health van was also seen exiting the blocked off road.

Versant Power’s website states the cause of the outage was due to a vehicle hitting a pole.

No information has been released, but we will update you as soon as it becomes available.

You can view a map of Versant’s Power outages here.

