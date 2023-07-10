Carmel Road North in Newburgh blocked off as over 180 lose power
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Carmel Road North in Newburgh has been blocked off by the Carmel and Newburgh Fire Departments.
Versant Power also reports over 180 customers are without power in that area.
A Versant Power truck was seen by a TV-5 crew being let through the roadblock.
A Northern Light Health van was also seen exiting the blocked off road.
Versant Power’s website states the cause of the outage was due to a vehicle hitting a pole.
No information has been released, but we will update you as soon as it becomes available.
