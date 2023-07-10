After theft, Belfast VFW asks for community’s help

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Randall Collins VFW Post 3108 in Belfast is looking for a thief or thieves.

Post Commander, Jim Roberts said, “The last couple of weeks, we’ve been the subject of some unfortunate events. Two weeks ago, we had some bottles and cans removed from our bottle collection trailer. Somebody vandalized our POW/MIA monument by removing a flag, putting a POW flag upside down and tying an American flag in knots. And then, they popped off the American Legion plaque which was on the backside of the monument. We have since fixed that, but again, that takes time, energy, and money to restore all those things. And then yesterday, somebody drove off with our bottle collection trailer.”

That happened around 9 am Sunday morning.

Police say these acts are a blow for Belfast.

Belfast Police Department Detective Patrolman, Damon Lefferts said, “These people look after each other and also the community, they raise a lot of money, put on special social events for people, provide food, clothing, shelters in time of need. They do a lot for the community. The fact that they get something taken from them really puts a damper on the community and people around them, and we could use that support now to find the person responsible. We do have leads at this moment. It’s a black SUV. If anybody has seen that vehicle, give us a call, No matter how small you may think it is, might be the one detail we need. And that’s what we’re looking for right now.”

Folks at the V-F-W post hope the community they’ve helped for years will now help them out.

“We have never experienced anything like this before in our community. And this is all something very new to us. It’s a little bit scary. We don’t know why we’re the ones being targeted, per se. We don’t know if it’s an individual or or team of individuals or what’s happening. We did file a report with the police department. We have video. We’re hoping that the license plates and stuff in the video can be cleaned up so the person or persons can be identified, and we would like it to stop, but looking for the community help in finding our trailer. It’ll help alleviate some of the pain that we’re experiencing. I mean, a $2,000 loss is huge for us. It’s something that we don’t have to put into the community,” said Roberts.

For more information about the theft, you can go to the Belfast Police Department Facebook page or the Randall Collins VFW Facebook page.

Belfast PD Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064874824824

Randall Collins VFW Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/randall.vfw/

