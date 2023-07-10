3rd Annual Courageous Steps Project Golf Scramble tees off at Penobscot Valley Country Club

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Courageous Steps Project has strived to support children and young adults with various abilities and challenges since 2014.

Penobscot Valley Country Club was the site for the 3rd Annual Courageous Steps Project Golf Scramble on Monday.

“It’s really another great annual event that we hold through our entire organization. We have 18 teams this year playing. Everyone’s having a great time today. There’s lots of great contests going on as well with hole-in-one and long drive too. We’re just having a great day raising money for our organization’s community programs,” said Connor Archer, founder/chairman/CEO, Courageous Steps Project.

There’s a long list of benefits coming from the golf outing.

“This will support several program like our early childhood program, which serves young children ages three to five years old. We also have a unified basketball program that we offer through our Wish List initiative. We do an annual Back to School Drive that supports over two dozen schools in Eastern Maine. We also award scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Eastern Maine,” said Archer.

The scramble that started during the pandemic has gained new supporters each year.

“We have many different golfers out here, those competitive and those just playing for fun as well for a good cause. Everyone’s just having a good time all for a great cause,” said Archer.

Archer is already planning for next year’s event.

Next up, the Courageous Steps Project’s 10th Back to School Drive is on Aug. 9 at Governor’s in Old Town.

Visit TheCourageousStepsProject.org for more information.

