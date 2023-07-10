3 killed in Paris Crash worked at Oxford County summer camp

Officials are still investigating what caused the crash
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT
PARIS, Maine (WABI) - Officials say all three people who died in a crash in Western Maine Friday, July 7, were working at a summer camp in Oxford County.

Authorities say 22-year-old Diana Paola Berriel Lopez, 21-year-old Dafne Isabel Sanchez Cruz, and 22-year-old Julian Ernesto Marin Munzon were killed in Friday evening’s crash on Route 26 in Paris.

Authorities say the car they were in was heading south when the driver lost control, causing the car to rotate and cross the center line.

Investigators say their car was then hit by another vehicle.

That driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police say they’re still working to figure out what led to Lopez losing control of her vehicle.

