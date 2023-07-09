Shearing for a Cure celebrates third annual event at Maple Crest Farm

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Maple Crest Farm hosted Shearing for a Cure for its third year Saturday. The event also served as the Maine State Shearing Contest.

It was a win-win for the humans and animals in attendance, as the sheep and alpacas at the farm got their summer haircuts while shearers sharpened their skills. Event-goers also had the chance to peruse the farm and visit all of the animals on-site. Food and craft vendors were also present for attendees to take advantage of.

Competitions were held all day, to see who could shear the sheep in the cleanest manner while shaving off the most time.

Donations from the event go towards cancer research at Cancer Care of Maine.

Edith “Edie” Nickel served as the contestant coordinator at the event, and spoke to us about the personal connection she has with both shearing and cancer. “Shearing is my heritage, and my dad gave me that heritage and because he passed away due to cancer, this is kind of a way for me to hey, ‘Hey, this made me who I am, not just the shearing but also the cancer,’” Nickel shares. “So to be able to take something like shearing and make it fun, because shearing’s fun and you get some interesting characters which makes it more fun, and to be able to support a cause to help and they’re having great advances.”

Nine shearers shaved 30 sheep, resulting in almost 300 pounds of wool! The wool will be sold by Maple Crest Farm to make yarn.

Those who competed in the nationally recognized contest were able to earn points towards the national shearing team. There are for international competitions that happen every two years, with the next one being in New Zealand.

For more information on Maple Crest Farm and Shearing For a Cure, find more on their website.

