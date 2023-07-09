Mostly dry, isolated showers and storms still possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The frontal boundary will remain stalled out west of the state for the second half of the weekend. However, the upper level ridge that brought us plentiful sunshine and heat a couple of day ago remains just to our east, keeping most of the region calm in terms of the weather. We are starting off mild and humid with areas of fog and overcast skies. Then, similar to Saturday, some partial clearing later in the afternoon will help fuel the threat for more isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The greatest threat for showers and thunderstorms will once again be across far northwestern Maine, where they are closest to the stationary front. With abundant moisture in the atmosphere, heavy rainfall will once again lead to some flash flooding concerns underneath those showers and storms. Some storms could be strong enough to produce gusty winds. High temperatures will reach the upper 70′s and low to mid 80′s. Tonight expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies with fog developing. With the loss of daytime heating, showers and storms will fizzle out. Low temperatures will continue to be on the mild side with mid to upper 60′s inland and lower 60′s along the coast.

The start of the work week will remain unsettled as the frontal boundary meanders closer to the region. A low pressure system will ride up and along the stationary front headed in our direction. As it moves closer to the Pine Tree State, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to increase in coverage across the state Monday afternoon and evening. With moisture continuing to stream in from the south, any thunderstorms that develop will likely produce heavy rainfall and flooding concerns. In terms of timing, the heaviest rain and flooding threat will be Monday night into Tuesday morning. Wide spread rainfall amounts of 1-2″ with locally higher amounts are possible. Temperatures on Monday will be slightly cooler, with highs reaching mostly the 70′s with some spots up north possible touching 80. The disturbance looks to exit the region by Tuesday night and then we dry out for Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be the drier and nicer day of the week ahead, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80′s. Most of the day on Thursday also looks dry. However, another weak disturbance looks to pass north of the state which could bring some more scattered showers and storms Thursday evening. Friday will be unsettled as another stationary front will be stalled over the state bringing in the chance for more scattered showers and storms. Then another storm system over the Great Lake will usher in more showers and storms for Friday night and into next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies partially clearing. Isolated showers and storms over northwestern Maine. Highs reach the mid 70′s to low 80′s. Winds SSE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with fog developing, Storms and showers fizzle out. Lows drop into the mid 60′s inland and lower 60′s along the coast. Winds Lt. & variable.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms, becoming heavier Monday night. Highs will be cooler, only reaching the 70′s.

TUESDAY: Heavy showers and storms AM. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs reach the lower 80′s inland to upper 70′s along the coast.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, pm showers and storms possible. Highs reach the 70′s and 80′s.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms possible. Highs reach the mid to upper 70′s some spots could touch 80 inland.

