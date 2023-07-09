Man injured in Brunswick crash after going 30 mph over speed limit

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A serious crash left a man injured in Brunswick Saturday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies saw a black Nissan sedan going 30 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit when it crashed turning onto the exit ramp of I-295 southbound at exit 28.

The vehicle struck a large tree and caught fire.

The driver, 21-year-old Justin Williams of Saco, was removed from the burning car and transported to Maine Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Exit 28 was closed for two hours, but it has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation to determine what, if any, criminal charges will be brought against Williams.

