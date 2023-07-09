Man injured in Brunswick crash after going 30 mph over speed limit

Just before 8 a.m., The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies saw a...
Just before 8 a.m., The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies saw a black Nissan sedan going 30 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit when it crashed turning onto the exit ramp of I-295 southbound at exit 28.(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:22 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A serious crash left a man injured in Brunswick Saturday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies saw a black Nissan sedan going 30 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit when it crashed turning onto the exit ramp of I-295 southbound at exit 28.

The vehicle struck a large tree and caught fire.

The driver, 21-year-old Justin Williams of Saco, was removed from the burning car and transported to Maine Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Exit 28 was closed for two hours, but it has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation to determine what, if any, criminal charges will be brought against Williams.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Authorities arrested Michael Fowler, 65, of Auburn on July 8.
Arrest made in Auburn hit-and-run
Shearing for a Cure
Shearing for a Cure celebrates third annual event at Maple Crest Farm
William S. Pullen Bridge
Memory of fallen WWII soldier to live on after bridge naming ceremony
Chances for isolated showers and storms continue Sunday