Maine United loses Peach Jam E16 Championship to Nightrydas Elite 58-50

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT
NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WABI) - Maine United fell 58-50 against Nightrydas Elite in the Peach Jam E16 Championship on Sunday.

Cooper Flagg scored 18 points in the effort as well as snatching 12 rebounds and providing 7 assists.

Ace Flagg brought in 12 points as well as 4 assists.

Landon Clark also contributed 12 points to Maine United’s efforts.

Although it was a tough loss for Maine, they played exceptionally well throughout the tournament.

Cooper Flagg had a tournament average of 25.4 PPG, 13.0 RPG and 5.7 APG.

Ace Flagg had an average of 14.9 PPG, 5.9 PPG and 2.4 APG.

For Landon Clark he had an average of 10.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 1.0 APG.

Teigan Pelletier averaged 8.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG and 2.1 APG.

And Kaden Bedard had an average of 4.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG and 3.0 APG.

