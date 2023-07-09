Local music festival comes to Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Music filled the air in Ellsworth, as folks kicked off the inaugural Downeast Rock and Roots Music Festival.

Sugar Mags Owner, Sarah Bowden, “It’s just kind of the first neat Music Festival we’ve had in our town. It’s here in Knowlton Park and our local community playground, and park, and green space area in Ellsworth. And we’re just here to kind of support the all of the organizers that have put together this really neat thing for our town and our families and our kids.”

Many turned out to relax, take in some tunes, and even get a bite to eat with snack vendors and food trucks around.

Which also has worked great way for newer vendors to break into their business bearings.

Sarah said, “Mobile vending is an incredibly awesome way to kind of get your product out be able to interface with the customers get immediate feedback.”

Like Jimmy Gray, who sells at local shops and is working to grow his business, Downeast Kettle Korn.

Gray said, “Well it’s great! I mean, people know that I’m going to be at the market, and so they know what’s going on so that it will help because people know me as a popcorn man I’ve been all over everywhere.”

Knowlton Park is already a popular place for the playground, splash pad, and other active offerings.

But having more events like this, that bring local businesses, artists, and the community together is a win/ win for all involved.

Sarah said, “This is kind of the first of its kind and it’s local musicians that really kind of put it together themselves that I, you know, that I know of so, so it’s kind of a neat thing to get just to. We hope that it’s kind of a springy point for other groups to be able to use this green space. We’re really kind of happy to support whatever is kind of happening in our area and in the community that involves everybody.”

And the kids are having a blast with the neighborhood feel of the gathering.

Sarah daughter, Marguerite Bowden said, “I’m just here with my family and here to listen to some music, and we just think it’s cool to do some things like with our community. It’s a nice place to like have a picnic with your family and then go play in the splash pad.”

“For them to be able to sit with their families ride their bikes be able to enjoy some music enjoy the summer that’s what means about that’s why we say you know this is the way life should be,” said Sarah.

