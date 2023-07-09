Hope man drowns while rescuing his daughters

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service Dive Team says they have recovered the body of a Hope man who drowned while rescuing his children.

Henry Brooks, 46, was with his family a little after 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ayer Park on Seven Tree Pond in Union watching his 12- and 13-year-old daughters swimming in the water when one of his girls fell into the deeper water where the river enters the pond.

The other daughter attempted to rescue her, and fell into the deeper water, and both were swept out by the currents to the even deeper portion of the pond.

Brooks jumped into the water to rescue them, and then was followed by his 27-year-old son, who grabbed a life jacket and jumped into assist.

The son was able to swim to his sisters, and bring them back to safety at a nearby dock, but when he looked back for his father, he could not find him.

Game Wardens, Union Fire and Rescue and Knox County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene and searched the area by boat and foot but were unable to locate Brooks.

Three Maine Warden Service Divers were called to the scene, and after diving for a short period of time, they were able to locate and recover Brooks at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday approximately 50 feet from shore in water that was seven feet deep, not far from the dock where his son brought the daughters to safety.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Mostly dry, isolated showers and storms still possible
Authorities arrested Michael Fowler, 65, of Auburn on July 8.
Arrest made in Auburn hit-and-run
Just before 8 a.m., The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies saw a...
Man injured in Brunswick crash after going 30 mph over speed limit
Shearing for a Cure
Shearing for a Cure celebrates third annual event at Maple Crest Farm