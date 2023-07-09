Hope man drowns while rescuing his daughters

UNION, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service Dive Team says they have recovered the body of a Hope man who drowned while rescuing his children.

Henry Brooks, 46, was with his family a little after 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ayer Park on Seven Tree Pond in Union watching his 12- and 13-year-old daughters swimming in the water when one of his girls fell into the deeper water where the river enters the pond.

The other daughter attempted to rescue her, and fell into the deeper water, and both were swept out by the currents to the even deeper portion of the pond.

Brooks jumped into the water to rescue them, and then was followed by his 27-year-old son, who grabbed a life jacket and jumped into assist.

The son was able to swim to his sisters, and bring them back to safety at a nearby dock, but when he looked back for his father, he could not find him.

Game Wardens, Union Fire and Rescue and Knox County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene and searched the area by boat and foot but were unable to locate Brooks.

Three Maine Warden Service Divers were called to the scene, and after diving for a short period of time, they were able to locate and recover Brooks at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday approximately 50 feet from shore in water that was seven feet deep, not far from the dock where his son brought the daughters to safety.

