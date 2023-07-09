Harbor Arts & Books returns to Camden

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) -Today wrapped up Camden’s annual Harbor Arts and Book Fair.

The event took place in Camden’s Harbor Park and Amphitheater adjoining the library.

Around seventy artists had work on sale and display consisting of jewelry, photography, paintings, and so much more.

The fair also attracted some authors to promote their books in addition to the used book sale which began on Friday.

Though most artist were from Maine, some came from as far as Michigan to showcase their items.

”There’s such cool and unique different kinds of art. We saw a bunch of different Maine paintings and photos and stuff like that and each of them was totally different, but you were still seeing similar things, but they were all very very unique and cool” said Eva Xioutas, an attendee at the event.

“This is a really great festival. The area of Camden really welcomes us here and it’s really high quality artisans here and it kind of faded out a little bit a few years ago and it’s starting to pick back up again. So, it’s really nice to see the quality, the number, and the traffic has been really good too.” stated fish netting artist Stephanie Crossman.

While today’s event concluded at five, it will be back in the fall from September 30th to October 1st.

The fair also brought a good deal of foot traffic to local businesses downtown.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.